Open container ban being considered for portion of Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - An open container ban could soon be enforced for a portion of Tybee Island.
Tybee City Council discussed the ban at Thursday night’s meeting. According to Councilwoman Nancy DeVetter, they discussed alcohol restrictions in direct response to a request from the police department due to both the increasing numbers and increasing escalation in their encounters. DeVetter says a large percentage of Tybee’s police encounters are alcohol-related. She said a shooting and two recent drownings were alcohol-related.
Tybee’s mayor says the first reading was passed Thursday night. The next reading will be in November 12.
According to the mayor, there will be a Zoom meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, between city staff and businesses. The public will be allowed to listen to the meeting.
The mayor states the open container ban would be for south of 14th Street.
DeVetter said there is a lot of misinformation online about their vote Thursday night and she wanted to clear up any confusion.
