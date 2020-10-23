Rule change could allow mining near Okefenokee Swamp

We look forward to proceeding with our project to validate what science has already shown: that essential minerals can be recovered from Trail Ridge without affecting water levels in the Okefenokee Swamp and without harming the environment in any other way . There is no risk to the swamp because we are far enough away (more than 3 miles), and because all mining will occur at an elevation higher than the swamp. Our studies have shown that mining can be conducted safely, such that it will not impact the area’s waterways, groundwater systems, or the swamp itself.We are in complete agreement that the Okefenokee is a natural treasure, which we want to preserve as much as those who have opposed our proposal.