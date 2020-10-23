S.C. Lowcountry could see impact of new airline service at Savannah airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport serves nearly three million travelers every year.
Around 50 percent of those travelers are going from Savannah all the way to Hilton Head. Those numbers mean more money coming into everyone’s pockets.
“About half of our traffic is destined for South Carolina.”
Southwest Airlines will soon be joining other major carriers at the SAV/HHI Int’l Airport.
“To be able to land them is a great economic development opportunity.”
The airport says bringing Southwest and will lower prices for everyone.
“So, we recognize how important it is to get them more options as well. That’s the whole name of the game. You get more airlines, you get more seats, you get more competition,” Marketing Director Lori Lynah said.
The Hilton Head Chamber says the addition will help local businesses in the Lowcountry.
“If we can make it as convenient for these people to get to Hilton Head, then it’s a win for all businesses,” said Bill Miles, with the Hilton Head Chamber. Hilton Head has its own airport, but its smaller size means fewer flights.
“I understand that there is a need for that airport over there of course, some people just prefer to go this route. And lots of time when you bring the whole family it’s definitely less expensive.”
Savannah’s airport started using Hilton Head in its name in 2002. The partnership is only growing.
“We have a great relationship with the Hilton Head Chamber and the visitor’s bureau. And we expect to continue that.”
Southwest isn’t expected to start flying into the airport until next spring. But it’s a surgeon business the airport is already excited for.
