S.C. reports 784 new cases of COVID-19, 18 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 784 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.
DHEC said there were also 83 new probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,235, probable cases to 7,314, confirmed deaths to 3,545, and 232 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
