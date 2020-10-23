S.C. reports 784 new cases of COVID-19, 18 confirmed deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 784 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | October 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 2:13 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 784 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday.

DHEC said there were also 83 new probable cases, 18 confirmed deaths and 5 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,235, probable cases to 7,314, confirmed deaths to 3,545, and 232 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,838,134
Total tests reported to DHEC on Friday 6,398
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.3%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,980 88
Berkeley County 5,801 89
Charleston County 16,475 253
Colleton County 1,183 47
Dorchester County 4,444 93
Georgetown County 1,921 39
Orangeburg County 3,264 129
Williamsburg County 1,269 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_10-23-2... by Live 5 News



