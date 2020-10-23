Wash, rinse and repeat; more of the same in Friday’s forecast...

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday begins mild and muggy with a drier forecast than the past couple mornings. Still, there is a chance of spotty rain through the morning commute and into the afternoon.
The temperature warms to around 80° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Isolated chances of rain linger into the weekend forecast.
Spotty rain is possible both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s both days. The forecast warms up even further - mid to upper 80s - heading into next work-week ahead of the next strong cold front that may shift through around Halloween.
TROPICS -
Hurricane Epsilon is a Category 1 northeast of Bermuda in the central Atlantic Ocean. It is moving north and forecast to turn northeast, then east-northeast over the next few days. There is no direct threats to the United States. While the National Hurricane Center is eyeing an area of storminess for development in the southwest Atlantic... it is currently in the southwestern Caribbean. No impact is expected in the United States. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day,
Cutter
