West Chatham Middle School will be closed for one week due to COVID-19 case

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - West Chatham Middle School will be closed for one week due to a positive COVID-19 case among staff and the need for additional staff members to enter quarantine protocols.
According to the school system, the school will be closed Oct. 26-30. Students will utilize the virtual instruction model.
The school system states if a child has been identified as a close contact, school personnel will contact the family directly.
The school building will be cleaned and disinfected while its closed.
If a child develops COVID-19 symptoms, parents are asked to please keep him or her out of school and group activities, such as sports or play groups, and contact the child’s healthcare provider as soon as possible with the information that a COVID-19 case was identified in your child’s school.
Students should follow their normal instructional schedule and log on to itsLearning for classes during the closure. Should families have any questions about assignments or instruction during the closure, please contact the child’s teacher.
Parents will be notified of school reopening no later than close of business on Thursday, Oct. 29.
