Arrest made in Bulloch County murder investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a man with felony murder in connection to the death of a Bulloch County woman on October 23rd.
The GBI says that 44-year-old Lee Allen Mayhew is also facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, and burglary. He was taken into custody in Florida.
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation when evidence indicated that Bonnie Rushing had been murdered at her Stilson Leefield Road home.
Rushing was found dead with a gunshot wound. Authorities say that Mayhew entered the home and had some contact with Rushing. Additionally, Rushing’s car was stolen, where it was tracked and located in Florida.
Mayhew is awaiting extradition to Georgia.
If you have any information, contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-1771 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-871-1121.
