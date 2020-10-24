First ever Harvest Health festival held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Free health resources were offered to people in the hostess city Saturday morning.
The Georgia Lighthouse foundation of Atlanta held a harvest health festival for the first time ever.
More than a dozen vendors were on hand for people in the community, all for free.
The marketing and communications director said, with the pandemic many people are putting their health on the back burner and they wanted to offer as many resources as possible to those in need.
“Our thinking basically was that, of course throughout the pandemic you have lots of people putting off visits to the doctor and that’s particularly prevalent among the lower income, uninsured and homeless populations; even when there is no pandemic," Kate Viana said. "We are concerned that they will put off their health during the pandemic to the point that it can be catastrophic later on in a year or so down the line. We wanted to bring all of these organizations together, to show what resources are available for those populations in Savannah.”
They hope to continue putting the festival on and expand their presence in the hostess city and provide resources to people in need.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.