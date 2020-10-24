Some overnight and morning storms possible heading into Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a foggy start, it turned out to be a sunny and warm late October day with cities including Savannah, Vidalia, and Claxton reaching 86°. Thinking about grilling out? We should be dry for all the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through about 8pm, then things start to change. Clouds will build in from the west and rain will accompany it ahead of a cold front we’ve talking about for a couple of days. It still has some umph, and will bring us rain and some thunderstorms overnight into Sunday morning.