Some overnight and morning storms possible heading into Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a foggy start, it turned out to be a sunny and warm late October day with cities including Savannah, Vidalia, and Claxton reaching 86°. Thinking about grilling out? We should be dry for all the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through about 8pm, then things start to change. Clouds will build in from the west and rain will accompany it ahead of a cold front we’ve talking about for a couple of days. It still has some umph, and will bring us rain and some thunderstorms overnight into Sunday morning.
West of I-95, showers and isolated storms may impact your outdoor plans by 9pm-10pm. The rain will try to move towards to the coast by midnight. There could be a break for many overnight, then pre-daybreak rain and isolated storms until lunchtime possible. Wake up temps will be in the upper 60s.
Sunday early afternoon will still be warm, near 80. Clouds linger as does a slight/20% chance of a showers as the cold front moves through.
Work week starts dry: Monday 65/82 and mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday: 67/83 increased clouds and a 30% of isolates showers.
By Wednesday a stronger cold front will be in our sights approaching from west. It will combine with a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico and could begin to give us more rain by Wednesday through Friday until the front passes. THEN, my friends, cooler air will be here just in time for Halloween! I’m talking mid to upper 70s for highs and 60s for Trick-or-Treaters.
Rip Currents: Long period swells from distant Hurricane Epsilon will continue to arrive on Sunday. An elevated risk for rip currents will remain along the SC/GA coast. Swells are expected to decrease by Monday.
And we have Tropical Depression 28 in the eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center track takes it into the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday and will strengthen into a hurricane. It’s expected to make landfall along Wednesday.
