Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 10-25-2020

In the Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Epsilon a few hundred miles east of Newfoundland. Epsilon is moving quickly to the east northeast at 46mph and is forecast to become extra tropical Monday. Tropical Storm Zeta is located about 270 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane Monday and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is forecast along the LA/MS border Wednesday afternoon as a strong tropical storm or weak category 1 hurricane. Zeta will move and weaken quickly after landfall and is forecast to dissipate Thursday evening.