Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 10-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A weak cold front will move south tonight. Weak high pressure builds in Monday into Tuesday. Moisture from Zeta will impact the area Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will push through late Thursday and high pressure builds in for the weekend.
In the Atlantic we have Tropical Storm Epsilon a few hundred miles east of Newfoundland. Epsilon is moving quickly to the east northeast at 46mph and is forecast to become extra tropical Monday. Tropical Storm Zeta is located about 270 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane Monday and move into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is forecast along the LA/MS border Wednesday afternoon as a strong tropical storm or weak category 1 hurricane. Zeta will move and weaken quickly after landfall and is forecast to dissipate Thursday evening.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows near 70.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for shower, highs in the mid 70s.
