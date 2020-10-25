Five injured following car crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people were injured following a car crash in Beaufort County early Saturday morning.
Just after midnight, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Roads.
According to Burton Fire District officials, first responders arrived on scene to a two vehicle collision with heavy damages to both vehicles; a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck.
A report states paramedics assisted five injured occupants, all of whom appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.
“The Burton Fire District has responded to 28 motor vehicle collisions on Trask Parkway in 2020, 64% of which resulted in injuries, one involved trapped occupants being rescued,” district officials said.
