One person dead after shooting at a night club near Hardeeville

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a night club near Hardeeville early Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at Club Karma, located on Speedway Boulevard just outside of Hardeeville, shortly after 4 a.m.
Police say preliminary details revealed someone was shot by a security guard at the club. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.
This incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
