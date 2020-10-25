One person dead after shooting at a night club near Hardeeville

One person is dead after a shooting at a night club near Hardeeville early Sunday morning. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 25, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 10:26 AM

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a night club near Hardeeville early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a shooting at Club Karma, located on Speedway Boulevard just outside of Hardeeville, shortly after 4 a.m.

Police say preliminary details revealed someone was shot by a security guard at the club. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

This incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

