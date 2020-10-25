S.C. reports 1,281 new cases of COVID-19, 7 confirmed deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,281 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. (Source: AP)
By Chloe Rafferty | October 25, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 11:53 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,281 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

DHEC said there were also 15 new probable cases, 7 confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 163,143, probable cases to 7,535, confirmed deaths to 3,567, and 235 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,880,529
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 11,501
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.1%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,022 88
Berkeley County 5,845 89
Charleston County 16,572 254
Colleton County 1,191 47
Dorchester County 4,488 95
Georgetown County 1,933 39
Orangeburg County 3,284 129
Williamsburg County 1,287 40

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1025 Case_and_Probable_Summ... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

1025 Deaths_10_25_2020.pdf by Live 5 News



