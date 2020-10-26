Bryan County reports record turnout for early voters

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Bryan County have been showing up at the polls with just days until the Nov. 3 General Election.
A record number of voters in the county have already cast their ballot during the early voting period.
Bryan County election officials say they saw a record number of voters come out to the polls on Saturday, especially first-time voters who just turned 18.
At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, people started lining up to cast their ballots and doors didn’t open until 9 a.m.
Bryan County poll manager Nancy Leggett says that has been the biggest voter turnout she’s seen. With social distancing in mind, having voters in South Bryan county vote at the recreation center instead of the Wetlands Center really made a difference.
Out of the 33,000 registered voters in the entire county, a third of them have participated in the early voting process with over 10,000 voters casting their ballot in person and 2,900 voting by mail.
In South Bryan, which includes Richmond Hill, 521 voters took advantage of the Saturday early voting period, with 206 voting early on Saturday in North Bryan County, which includes Pembroke.
Leggett says people are really making their voices heard in this election.
“When we opened our doors at 9, we had 200 people in line, and we worked that 200 people through in one hour; they were in and out in an hour. So, we were very, very happy with that. For Bryan County that’s a good turnout, the primaries were somewhat slow, but this has been a really good turnout,” Leggett said.
Election leaders say safety will be a top priority on election day. They say police units will be at every voting site, to make sure all voters feel safe casting their ballot.
