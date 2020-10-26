Chatham Area Transit installing glass barriers on buses

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You’re going to notice extra protections on public buses in Chatham County.
Chatham Area Transit is adding glass barriers to busses. The glass adds an extra layer of protection for drivers.
CAT says it will continue to clean each bus nightly to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And there’s plans to implement a mobile ticketing service, allowing riders to buy bus passes with their smart phones.
“We recognize the importance of public transportation during this situation. So, we want to provide quality service and offer protection between our operators and the general public,” Chief Safety Officer Charles Hall said.
CAT intends to resume charging passengers in December. They stopped collecting fares back in March to minimize exposure between passengers and bus operators.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.