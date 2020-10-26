GA early voting nears 3 million

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers to vote during the state’s gold-standard three weeks of early in-person voting. As the November 3 general election approaches, Georgia continues to break records in absentee by mail voting and early, in-person voting.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”
Ballots Cast as of 8 p.m. on October 25, 2020
Total Number of Ballots Cast: 2,754,335
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast Today: 37,545
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,794,794
Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 959,541
Ballots Cast as of Close of Polls on October 30, 2016
Total Number of Ballots Cast: 1,333,167
Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,205,088
Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 128,079
Percent Increases*:
Percentage Increase in Total Turnout to Date: 106.6%
Percentage Increase in Total Early, In-Person Turnout to Date: 48.9%
Percentage Increase in Absentee By Mail Ballots Accepted to Date: 649%
*Percentage Increases Compare Close of Polls Data for the 14th Day of Early Voting in 2020 and 2016
Georgia is recognized as a national leader in elections. It was the first state in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting (which has been called the “gold standard”), and no-excuse absentee voting. Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record primary turnout in 2020, with over 1.1 million absentee by mail voters and over 1.2 million in-person voters utilizing Georgia’s new, secure, paper ballot voting system.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.