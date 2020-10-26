Juveniles with previous warrants charged in Abercorn gun store burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Three juveniles are in custody and facing burglary charges after an investigation showed suspects attempted to gain entry into an Abercorn Street gun store.
Savannah Police responded to an alarm call at a gun store in the 8000 block of Abercorn Street. Officers saw three juveniles fleeing the scene, prompting to police to detain and ultimately charge the suspects. The three juveniles, aged 13, 14, and 16, had warrants from previous incidents.
“This situation points to the strong need for parental supervision,” said Chief Roy Minter. “It’s very concerning that we have young kids attempting to commit burglary. The fact that it was a gun store heightens that concern even more. We are not sure what the juveniles would have done if they gained access to the store and were not apprehended, but I’m glad we do not have to find out.”
