Monday: Muggy, somewhat gloomy day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning! Monday begins cloudy with areas of fog and low visibility. Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s; cooler away from the Savannah River in both directions. Some morning drizzle is possible before 9 a.m.
The sky eventually clears a bit and temperatures recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky.
The forecast warms up heading into mid-week. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday; upper 80s Thursday. The chance of rain peaks later Thursday into Friday morning as a stronger cold front sweeps through.
Much cooler, drier weather is in the forecast for the day-time hours Friday and into Saturday. Another cold front may shift through with a few more showers, followed by even cooler weather Sunday into next week.
Epsilon is tracking through the far-northern Atlantic as a non-tropical area of low pressure. It;s tracking towards Europe. Much further south, Tropical Storm Zeta developed in the western Caribbean and is forecast to lift into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days; strengthening into a Hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coastline Wednesday.
The system will not spread any significant, direct impacts into our area, but it may increase mid-week chances of rain ahead of a cold front.
