Rep. Buddy Carter participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

“Well again, as a healthcare professional, as a pharmacist, I’m use to the process by which the FDA approves a medication. I’ve been through that process. I’ve experienced it in my professional career, so I know it’s very strenuous, I know that it’s very detailed. I’m confident again that once we get through this process - the FDA approval process - that it will be safe, and it will be effective. Yes, it is somewhat taking a chance anytime you’re in a clinical trial but that’s what clinical trials are for,” Rep. Carter said.