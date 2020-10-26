Second suspect admits to being involved in Brewer’s armed robbery

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A second person is admitting to being part of an armed robbery that injured a U.S. soldier.
It happened at Brewer’s Sports Bar and Grill in March of 2019. According to court documents, two men came in through the backdoor with guns demanding money.
One of the customers that day was an active duty soldier in the Army. The soldier was shot after punching one of the robbers in the face.
The soldier was taken to the hospital and recovered from his wounds.
Justin Campbell pled guilty to interference with commerce by robbery. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison.
The other robbery suspect, Anthony Raife, also pled guilty to his charges. Raife is still waiting to be sentenced.
