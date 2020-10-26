SLED investigates weekend shooting at Club Karma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sheriff’s office report shows new information in a deadly shooting at an adult entertainment club just across the Savannah River.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was between a private security guard and a patron. A report from the sheriff’s office state that the security guard was informed that two men were loading handguns in the parking lot. The security officer then asked the men to put their guns back in the car. The two turned around, heading back to their car.
The report continues, stating that the security officer that he thought the men were leaving until one of them turned around and pointed his gun. The guard then fired several rounds at the man.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and have since turned the investigation over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
