WTOC Mike Cihla, Lyndsey Gough voted Connect Savannah Best of 2020 winners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce that Connect Savannah readers have voted Mike Cihla Best Local TV News Anchor of 2020. Readers voted Lyndsey Gough Best Local TV Sports Anchor. The weekly paper notes that votes for Lyndsey were tallied even before her high-profile bout with COVID-19. WTOC’s Twitter account was also voted Best Local Twitter feed, so the entire station thanks readers for that one (it’s a collective effort).