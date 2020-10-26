WTOC Mike Cihla, Lyndsey Gough voted Connect Savannah Best of 2020 winners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce that Connect Savannah readers have voted Mike Cihla Best Local TV News Anchor of 2020. Readers voted Lyndsey Gough Best Local TV Sports Anchor. The weekly paper notes that votes for Lyndsey were tallied even before her high-profile bout with COVID-19. WTOC’s Twitter account was also voted Best Local Twitter feed, so the entire station thanks readers for that one (it’s a collective effort).
Join us in congratulating Mike and Lyndsey on their accolades!
Typically Connect Savannah releases its “Best of” edition in May. Due to COVID-19 the paper is calling its October publication of “Best of Savannah” the “better late than never edition.” Readers vote on their favorites in seven main categories: Food and Restaurants; Nightlife and Drink; Music and Culture; Recreation, Health, and Beauty; City Life and Public Affairs; Shopping and Services; and Media.
