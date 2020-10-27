Candy bags available at Richmond Hill fire stations for Halloween

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown to Halloween is on as many people figure out how to safely celebrate because of COVID-19.
This past weekend, the City of Richmond Hill held a food drive to allow children to dress up and exchange canned foods for candy.
Following the city’s “Treats for Eats” food drive, city clerk Dawnne Greene says the need for food is still ongoing in the community, and bringing a fun holiday like Halloween in conjunction with collecting food for those in need was a great way to bring the community together.
“It actually felt normal again. It was one of the first times since COVID that it felt like a normal fun event that we didn’t have to worry so much about spreading COVID or anything of that nature because everyone stayed in their vehicles, everyone was socially distanced, but we were able to have Halloween. We had fun Halloween music, we had kids in costumes,” Greene said.
The city doesn’t have an exact count on how much food was collected but say they filled up two enclosed trailers.
With many leftover candy bags from the event, the Richmond Hill Fire Department decided to put a twist on how they plan to hand out candy this year, COVID-19 style, with health and safety a top priority.
“It was tough because we knew that the guys like to interact with the kids and let them see the trucks, and this year we still wanted to kind of make it fun. The guys got together and decided to put them up in the trees in front of the station and let the kids come by and grab them out of the trees,” Richmond Hill Fire Operations Chief Michelle Meecham said.
Meecham says candy will be available at both fire station number one on Ford Avenue and station number two on Timber Trail starting at 6 p.m.
Trick-or-treating in the city runs through 9 p.m.
