City of Savannah moves forward with Sustainability Project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is taking steps to use cleaner energy.
Earlier this year, city council passed a resolution to make Savannah one of Georgia’s clean cities, which means all city offices, businesses, and households would operate by renewable energy.
City leaders say they have heard from many residents who want the city to move towards using clean, renewable energy, and the city council is making it a priority.
According to the city, the first goal is for all electricity to come from a renewable energy source by 2035. Then, by 2050, the city only wants to use clean renewable energy sources.
Earlier this year, the council passed a resolution to move the idea further. Right now, they are in the early stages of forming a plan to meet this goal.
“We are working on solar for city facilities, major weatherization programs for our residents who spend a lot of money on energy but do not have large household incomes,” said Nick Deffley, Savannah’s Sustainability Director.
City staff members hope to have a plan to present to city council by September of 2021.
