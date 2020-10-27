Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure continues into Wednesday. Moisture from Zeta will impact the area Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will push through late Thursday and high pressure builds in for the weekend with much cooler air.
Tropical Storm Zeta is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane again and make a second landfall along the LA/MS border Wednesday evening as a strong tropical storm or weak category 1 hurricane. Zeta will move and weaken quickly after landfall and is forecast to dissipate Thursday evening.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers early then mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
