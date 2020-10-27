Do campaign signs work?

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The 2020 campaign season is drawing to a close.
That means campaign signs will begin to disappear.
It happens every single election season. Hundreds of campaign signs pop up all over Bluffton like little billboard screaming, “vote for me, vote for me!” But we asked a few voters waiting in line do they actually influence your vote at all?
“I think they are an eyesore,” said one voter.
“There’s just a lot of them and they seem to just take up space," said voter Scott Holmes.
If you’ve ever wondered why hundreds of campaign signs pop up in one area every election season, the town of Bluffton allows campaign signs to be displayed in very specific areas.
Private property, a certain distance outside polling locations, and a few spots like Buckwalter Parkway and Buckwalter Shopping Plaza.
“Generally we ask that, we mandate that they not be placed in the public right of way," said Lt. Mike Danyov with Bluffton Police.
But we asked Bluffton voters if they have any influence on them.
“None whatsoever,” said one voter.
“No, no impact at all," said another voter.
Voters we spoke with on and off camera say the signs did not have an influence on who they planned on voting for. One even thought it was a waste of money.
“I think they ought to collect it and give it to the poor.”
Despite these opinions, hundreds of signs are still posted around Bluffton. But for those who don’t like them, they don’t have to worry for long.
“They need to be up no earlier than 60 days before the election or the event it’s on the ballot and they need to be removed no more than five days after the election or event that’s on the ballot.”
“I can’t wait for them to be taken down so we can get back to beautiful Bluffton.”
But the police do have one warning, the signs are personal property and tampering with them is against the law.
“People’s feelings sometimes get in the way of their judgment. But it is illegal. We want to remind people that if you remove signs without permission it is illegal, it is prosecutable.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.