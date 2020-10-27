Drive-thru fundraiser being held to help Ogeechee Area Hospice

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 has impacted more places than most of us could imagine.
One would be hospice facilities, especially those that are non-profit.
This pandemic has put places like Ogeechee Area Hospice in the eye of more than one storm. They’ve seen rising costs as they follow even more protocols than usual to keep people safe. At the same time, they’re seeing fewer volunteers and fewer donations.
COVID-19 has made staff and volunteers even more mindful of protecting patients and themselves. That goes for those who’re treated here and those treated at home. Board member Trish Tootle says many of their volunteers have stayed home because they fall in the age most susceptible to the virus.
But the biggest challenge has been having to cancel so many fundraisers. They’ll keep one of their biggest of the year next week - a drive thru, barbecue chicken dinner where they traditionally sell 2,500 meals.
“This gives everybody in the community a chance to reach out and give. Not everybody can donate $1,000 or whatever. But they can give $8 and feel like they’re part of our mission,” Tootle said.
She says everyone this year will have masks and be socially distanced to protect themselves and customers.
She hopes next week’s fundraiser not only raises money, but also reminds people about their mission.
