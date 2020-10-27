Garden City PD offers app to help public connect with police

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department has a new app to help residents connect with the department.
According to a press release from GCPD, the app will help the public find information about the department, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their phones. In addition to submitting anonymous tips, officers will be able to respond back for an anonymous two-way conversation.
The Garden City Police Department says the app is free and it can be found in the app store.
