Lantern “Parade-In-Place” Planned for Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Organizers of Hilton Head Island’s Lantern Parade-In-Place hope the event will fill the town’s skies with color and light.
The lantern parade first came to Hilton Head last year, but has been a tradition on the Atlanta beltline for 10 years. Usually, visitors are asked to craft their own lanterns and then gather to see their neighbors creations. Atlanta-based artist Chantelle Rytter created the event and crafts her own “crew” of ginormous lanterns to perform at each parade. She says her time in New Orleans inspired her.
“Really just fell in love with the parade culture and the way that everybody just wants you to be a part of it," artist and parade founder Chantelle Rytter said. "And I was watching lantern parades around the world, and we didn’t have any. So it’s based in celebrating individual creativity.”
This year the event has been adapted due to the Coronavirus. Rytter’s crew of dancing lanterns will perform at three different stops for you to drive by and watch. You’re still asked to create your own lanterns at home, but this year, you’ll hang them by your window, porch or balcony.
“We think this will create some connection," Director of Hilton Head Island Cultural Affairs Jenn McEwen said. "We think the art making will perk up some spirits, and it’s just something fun to look forward too.”
Once you create your lantern, you’re asked to register it online. That way, Hilton Head residents can create a route of lanterns to drive through across town. Plus, the three neighborhoods with the most lanterns on display will receive a surprise mini lantern parade on their block at sunset.
The Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade-in-Place is scheduled for Thursday November 5 through Saturday November 7.
- Schedule of Performances
- Each performance runs from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 5: Coastal Discovery Museum
- Friday, Nov. 6: Fire Station 3 (534 William Hilton Parkway)
- Saturday, Nov. 7: Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park
- To register your lantern online, and to see an interactive map of the other homemade lanterns that will be on display, click here.
- For more resources and tips on how to create your own lantern, click here.
- For more details on the parade, click here.
