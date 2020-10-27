Massive delays along Hwy. 170 after car crash, water main break

Massive delays along Hwy. 170 after car crash, water main break
Police lights file graphic. (Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff | October 27, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 3:36 PM

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -Traffic on Highway 170 is not looking good for travelers on Tuesday afternoon.

170 between Callawassie Drive and Snake Road is closed for several hours as crews work to repair a water main break. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto SC 462 and then onto Snake Road, which leads back to SC 170. The westbound lanes of 170 were just reopened.

A crash at the Lemon Island Bridge is also causing delays.

Please use caution if you’re driving in the area.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.