Massive delays along Hwy. 170 after car crash, water main break

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -Traffic on Highway 170 is not looking good for travelers on Tuesday afternoon.
170 between Callawassie Drive and Snake Road is closed for several hours as crews work to repair a water main break. Eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto SC 462 and then onto Snake Road, which leads back to SC 170. The westbound lanes of 170 were just reopened.
A crash at the Lemon Island Bridge is also causing delays.
Please use caution if you’re driving in the area.
