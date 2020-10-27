Savannah addiction center sees uptick in patients

Savannah, Ga. (WTOC) -Addiction treatment facilities are still working hard to help people struggling with substance abuse during this time as the pandemic continues.
Just a little over five months ago, counselors here at New Day Counseling say they saw an uptick in people needing addiction services when the pandemic first started. Fast forward months later and they say those numbers have unfortunately stayed steady.
“We’re not expecting any decrease in numbers sadly," said counselor Minna Betancourt. "I wish, I really honestly wish. The saddest part of the story is the age of our participants; it’s going down in age the people that are abusing substances.”
Just months ago New Day addiction counselor Minna Betancourt said the youngest client they saw was 19, now that age has dropped.
“We had an 18-year-old, a 23-year-old.”
She says with the age of people needing addiction treatment services taking a plunge, many people have gotten used to the pandemic and the new normal it’s created, but the effects of it are still there.
“The sales in alcohol has gone up 20 percent, meaning everybody is drinking more, isolation, anxiety,” said Betancourt.
With uncertainty still looming, she says getting closer to the holiday season won’t make things any better.
“Aside from financial uncertainty and political disruption and whatever the future is going to hold with the upticks in the pandemic in certain states, now you have to add Christmas and Thanksgiving.”
She says an addiction never takes a day off and they will continue to provide services to people in need one day at a time.
"In May we had a steady group of between 14 and 16 people in group on a weekly basis, nowadays we’re back to 14, but we have a waiting list of people that want to come into the treatment
Betancourt says anyone who is in need of their services can reach out.
They have not closed their doors since the pandemic because their services are critical during this time.
