Savannah mayor, police chief address crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a busy weekend responding to several shootings, the mayor and police chief of Savannah joined together to address the violence.
Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter plainly said that we have seen aggravated assaults increase in our community. But with these incidents on the rise, so too is the police presence. That’s something the mayor even is calling for.
“I want a pronounced police response aggressively, but legally going after violent people in our community and I expect that to be done,” Mayor Van Johnson said.
Chief Minter says they have increased their force on the street. In fact, he says they have created a special investigation task force. In the past two weeks, they have made 19 felony arrests, 16 misdemeanor arrests, made 233 traffic stops and recovered 13 guns.
Additionally, the chief says they are strengthening their relationships with local, state, and federal agencies to crack down on the violence.
“We’re getting together on a weekly basis and making sure were sharing accurate information because we’re seeing some of these incidents are crossing jurisdictional lines. We’re communicating with people in Port Wentworth and in Chatham County and some of the other jurisdictions and were finding similar names and similar incidents, so we’re doing the best job we can to stay on top of things,” Chief Minter said.
In the past two weeks SPD recorded 20 shootings - 9 involving injuries. This weekend alone there were at least three incidents. One involving a 5-year-old and another where more than 40 shots were fired into a neighborhood.
“We’ve been blessed that in the number of shots that have been fired and the number of fatalities of those that are injured don’t really coincide and that’s been a good thing because we really could be looking at a situation with mass casualties,” Mayor Johnson said.
Police are looking for connections and say some are gang and drug involved, but others are just people settling disputes with guns. The chief says they need your help. He gives a specific example from Sunday’s violence on Park Avenue.
“We had several people who were there who identified a possible suspect by name but no one is willing to step forward as an eye witness, so that’s a bad way of saying we still have a shooter out there because people who will not step forward and identify who the shooter was in this particular situation. These are the types of things that we continue to deal with that we’ve got to get past Savannah or we’re going to continue to have people in our community who are continuing to do things and are continuing to cause harm in our community,” Chief Minter said.
In addition to calling on us all, Mayor Johnson and the chief also did talk about the juvenile related crimes. They want to see parents and guardians stepping up to support and watch over these youth.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.