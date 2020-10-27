Teachers, students quarantine after positive COVID-19 cases at Hardeeville Elementary

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School System has announced that two students tested positive for COVID-19 at Hardeeville Elementary School.
According to the school system, teachers and students that were potentially exposed to the positive students were required to quarantine immediately, effective on Monday, Oct. 26. The school system says all those affected were contacted personally.
Two additional employees were quarantined on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
All individuals quarantined are required to provide the district with negative test results before their return back to campus.
The school system says students who were not in the particular classes with the infected students, but share the same teacher, were required to stay home and receive virtual instruction.
