Three Ga. men indicted on scheme to use drone to smuggle drugs into prison

37-year-old George Lo is currently an inmate at Smith State Prison in Glennville. He, along with 34-year-old Nicholas Lo and 34-year-old Cheikh Toure, are charged with Conspiracy. The Lo’s are also charged with Owning an Unregistered Aircraft that was Operated, Attempted to be Operated, or Allowed to be Operated by Another Person. Nicholas Lo and Toure are charged with Serving or Attempting to Serve as an Airman without an Airman’s Certificate.