Tuesday: Warm weather continues ahead of a strong cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning! Monday begins with some clouds and patchy areas of fog and low visibility. Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s; cooler away from the Savannah River in both directions.
The sky eventually clears a bit and temperatures recover into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky.
Temperatures peak in the mid-80s in many spots.
The forecast warms up heading into mid-week. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday; upper 80s Thursday. The chance of rain peaks later Thursday into Friday morning as a stronger cold front sweeps through.
Much cooler, drier weather is in the forecast for the day-time hours Friday and into Saturday. Another cold front may shift through with a few more showers, followed by even cooler weather Sunday into next week.
