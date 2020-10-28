Beaufort Memorial opening new facility in Okatie

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - A new medical facility coming to the Lowcountry is promising to expand medical availability for residents all over rural Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties.
Beaufort Memorial is opening up a brand new facility in Okatie and said this building will bring specialized care to the Lowcountry.
Beaufort Memorial and MUSC’s new Okatie Medical Pavilion is supposed to bring specialized patient care closer to the Lowcountry. The three-story facility has an adult and pediatric primary care center, an outpatient rehabilitation center, an OB/GYN center and more.
“In the building we are bringing in a new urgent care, to the marketplace as well as a new cancer center with the newest radiation, oncology treatment," said Beaufort Memorial CEO Russell Baxley.
The hospital says these specialized services are important because rural residents may have been driving an hour or more to Savannah or Charleston to receive the services. Now, there is more accessibility in Lowcountry.
“Beaufort and Okatie is one of the fastest growing areas not only in South Carolina but in the southeast. Obviously, with that sort of growth that demands more medical care.”
“We want to deliver the right care to the right place at the right time and so by being here in this community we think we can deliver on that mission, that core value.”
They say they will have resident doctors as well as doctors who traveled in from Charleston and Beaufort to give this level of care.
And they say doors open up on Monday, November 2.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.