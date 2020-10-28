Bryan Co. School District sending out survey on face-to-face learning

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents and families in Bryan County will soon have to decide whether their child will learn virtually or face-to-face for next semester.
Depending on how many students decide to return to face-to-face learning for the upcoming semester, Bryan County School District leaders say there could be staff changes at the elementary and middle school levels.
Starting Monday morning November 2, parents can expect to receive a notification from the school district with a spreadsheet on what their choice is for the semester. It will consist of about four to five questions.
They will then have four days to decide. Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Trey Robertson says, based on who made a change courtesy of the hardship waiver, they’re anticipating many students to return to the classroom for face-to-face learning next semester.
He says based on those numbers they will determine what is the best way to move forward safely and effectively.
“We’re going to evaluate how many transfers we have and decide if we can continue the current e-learning model and face-to-face model that we have or if we have to change. So, we’ve given ourselves a month, month and a half to figure out class sizes, what those changes look like, and the model that we’re going to use for e-learning, especially with elementary and middle school. Those things may change in January depending on those numbers, we just don’t know how many kids we’re going to have come back," Robertson said.
Again, the deadline to decide is November 6.
If the district does not receive a response from you by the 6th of November, they will assume you want to stay with your current choice.
The next semester is slated to start on January 6.
