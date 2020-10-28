Bulloch Co. man charged with felony murder

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) -One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in Bulloch County.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Mixon Road and Rocky Ford Road to find Ray Beasley dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Dustin Cowart, was located and taken into custody.
An investigation found that Cowart and Beasley met at the location to discuss Beasley’s relationship with Cowart’s ex-wife. Cowart is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
