Bulloch Co. man charged with felony murder
By WTOC Staff | October 28, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 12:06 PM

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) -One person is in custody after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening in Bulloch County.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Mixon Road and Rocky Ford Road to find Ray Beasley dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect, Dustin Cowart, was located and taken into custody.

An investigation found that Cowart and Beasley met at the location to discuss Beasley’s relationship with Cowart’s ex-wife. Cowart is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

