Candidate for Chatham County Commission District 2 files injunction

Attorneys for Riley filed an injunction to force the hand of the Board to not put up signs notifying voters in Chatham County’s 2nd District that he’d been disqualified from the race. The court filing asks the judge to order signs not be posted until an appeal is heard in Superior Court, which likely won’t happen before Election Day. We learned a judge granted that injunction, so no signs notifying the voters in Chatham County’s 2nd District of Riley’s disqualification will be posted.