Candidate for Chatham County Commission District 2 files injunction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The race for Chatham County’s 2nd District Commission race was shaken up by the Board of Elections on Tuesday when the majority voted to disqualify candidate Tony Riley.
Riley’s attorney told WTOC they would appeal the Board of Election’s decision as soon as possible. Riley’s counsel also filed additional paperwork regarding signs about Riley’s disqualification being posted at polling sites. In an exchange between Riley’s attorney Will Clairborne and Chatham County BOE Chairman Tom Mahoney, a request to not post the signs anywhere was denied.
Attorneys for Riley filed an injunction to force the hand of the Board to not put up signs notifying voters in Chatham County’s 2nd District that he’d been disqualified from the race. The court filing asks the judge to order signs not be posted until an appeal is heard in Superior Court, which likely won’t happen before Election Day. We learned a judge granted that injunction, so no signs notifying the voters in Chatham County’s 2nd District of Riley’s disqualification will be posted.
