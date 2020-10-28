Coastal Health District hits the road for county-wide COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you went to the Civic Center to get a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, you were out of luck.
That’s because they have been using Wednesdays for the past three weeks to travel to other parts of the county.
Coastal Health District leaders say bringing their COVID testing on the road was never meant to increase numbers, but rather target a specific population.
“What we started looking at was the data, looking at the case data to try to determine where some of the hotspots are where we are seeing new cases,” said health department administrator Dr. Chris Rustin.
Leaders say their operations at the Civic Center have run well, but they know not everyone can get downtown.
So as demand decreased, they packed up and hit the road to community locations to bring testing directly to communities facing transmission rates higher than other areas. This week they set up at Islands Christian Church where several drove through and were tested in just minutes. Leaders say these sites serve a specific goal and have been a success.
“While we’re not necessarily seeing an increase in positivity per se," says Dr. Rustin. "We are offering an opportunity for folks in an area where we are seeing transmission occurring to get tested conveniently. In order for us to stop the spread of this we need to know where folks are that are positive so we can do the contact tracing and to break that transmission cycle.”
While the civic center averaged about 300 tests a day on Wednesdays these sites typically see about 110 people because they are by appointment only.
To learn more about the Coastal Health District’s testing options you can click here.
