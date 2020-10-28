Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak high pressure continues to influence us today. Moisture from Zeta will impact the area Thursday. A cold front will push through late Thursday with some showers and possible storms. High pressure builds in Friday and Saturday with much cooler air. Another cold front moves through Sunday evening with a slight chance for showers. High brings cool and dry weather to start next week.
Hurricane Zeta is forecast to make landfall today along the Louisiana coast. Zeta will quickly weaken after landfall and move to the northeast. Zeta move across north Georgia early Thursday and become non tropical by Thursday evening as it moves off the mid Atlantic coast.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers before daybreak then mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be clear and cool, lows in the mid 40s.
