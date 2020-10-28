3 displaced after Arcadian St. fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Three people are without a home after a fire on Tuesday night that appears to have been the result of an extension cord overload.
Firefighters arrived in the 1800 block of Arcadian Street to find a fire in one of the bedrooms. They worked quickly to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading beyond the bedroom.
Firefighters believe the blaze began in an area where multiple extension cords were plugged into a fan. No injuries were reported.
