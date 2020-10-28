Eagles offense out to prove themselves during game against Alabama

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There isn’t much time for Georgia Southern to dwell on Saturday’s loss at Coastal Carolina, with a home game Thursday night against South Alabama.
It’s probably a good thing for the Eagles as well as there wasn’t much to like offensively.
The Eagles were held to under 250 total yards and just one touchdown in the 28-14 loss. Their lowest output of the year in both categories.
Head coach Chad Lunsford says his team needs to be more consistent in their offensive attack, a challenge he issued to the team this week.
And the Eagles are embracing it.
“I think all of our attitudes is we have something to prove this week for sure, coming from last week not playing how the Georgia Southern offense should play. I think this week is a real chance for us to show on ESPN, a Thursday night game what we can do," said Logan Langemeier, junior offensive lineman.
The Eagles kick off against South Alabama at 7:30 Thursday night in Statesboro. Georgia Southern is 6-0 all time against the Jaguars.
