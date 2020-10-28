EPA Administrator tours SeaPoint Complex, gives update on rule impacting bar pilots

“I thank the EPA Administrator for coming to Savannah to see how important this regulatory relief is for our ports and bar pilots,” said U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter (GA-01). “Without this action, the pilots could have been forced to scale back their critical work that is required for every ship to enter and exit both the Ports of Savannah and Brunswick. This would have been devastating for our ports. Now, the pilots will be able to keep traffic moving until boat-builders are able to meet the standards.”