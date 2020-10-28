EPA Director visits Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The head of the Environmental Protection Agency made a stop in Savannah on Friday to make an announcement that will in some ways impact ship traffic in and out of the Port of Savannah.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says new national diesel engine regulations were putting ship pilots tasked with guiding massive container ships in and out of the Port of Savannah at a disadvantage.
Wheeler says there are not enough engine manufacturers making the type of diesel engine now required for the pilot boats. So the EPA recently implemented a new rule that gives bar pilots more time to acquire the new diesel engines, streamlines the engine certification process and allows for pilots to use a less restrictive engine for a short time in new vessels for another two to four years.
“This regulatory relief comes at a critical time,” said Wheeler. "This rule ensures that bar pilots in Savannah can get the boats they need to do their jobs. Without this change, pilots could’ve been forced to scale back their critical work, which is required for every ship to enter and exit the Port of Savannah.
Wheeler says not taking action would have had potentially devastating impacts on pilots and overall commerce.
