Frazier honored by L.A. Rams on Monday Night Football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah State football player was on on a national stage Monday night. Even though he wasn’t be on the field, he hopes his story will still inspire.
“I just can’t wait for it," Frazier says with one of his big, contagius smiles. "Oh my God...”
Kyle Frazier has a lot to be excited about these days.
The Savannah State Tiger is preparing for his first season of college football, a year and a half after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“The devil tried to play me and I didn’t lose,” Frazier says. That phrase and “Cancer-Free” are writen on his cleats.
On Monday, Frazier’s story was told to millions during Monday Night Football by the Los Angeles Rams as he was named the team’s Crucial Catch Captain. The Crucial Catch program is an NFL program to raise cancer awareness and promote early detection.
“I just think it’s great man. I can’t get over it," he laughs. “I’m riled up, riled up….really riled up.”
A cutout of Frazier was placed in the stands of SoFi Stadium just outside LA. But cardboard Kyle was not alone.
Cutouts of all of Frazier’s teammates were placed alongside him at Monday night’s game. Frazier says he asked to add his teammates as a thank you for their support throughout his recovery process.
“It really built my character knowing I got a great group of guys behind me. I really cherish this team, cherish this university that did a lot for me. So I just want to bring as much as possible back. they kept my faith, like I said throughout my recovery. I just really appreciate this entire community."
The opportunity came about as Frazier worked with Make-A-Wish Georgia. Frazier originally wished for a chance to meet with Rams' defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Then the Augusta native decided he wanted to get his teammates involved, wishing for a chance for several Rams to come to Savannah and work out with the Tigers. COVID-19 has put that wish on hold for now.
The Rams gave Frazier this opportunity as an enhancement to his wish.
