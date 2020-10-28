Grand opening ceremony held for new Bluffton fire station

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton officially opened a brand new fire station Wednesday.
The department will cover some of the most populated areas of Bluffton.
The Bluffton Fire District opened a brand new station and said they realized there was a need for the station when they looked at a map and saw three stations were going to one central area more often. They realized that area needed to be protected.
Four rings of the bell and a new fire department is established.
“Station 38 is officially open.”
Bluffton Fire Station 38 covers a vital area of Bluffton.
"We cover all the way from over to Hampton lake all the way to the farm in Pinecrest, Publix, that whole area. So it’s pretty broad response area. "
The station was built in just nine months for $3.4 million.
“There’s fire station and emergency operation center was part of three projects secured by a $6 million general obligation bonds in 2018.”
In addition to acting as a fire station, it will also house the new emergency management headquarters - an area able to withstand a category five hurricane.
“Well, category five means that typically the strongest winds a hurricane could bring. This building should withstand that.”
The new station will help with response times.
“Drastically cut response times in areas where we were having six, seven minute response times this will get those down to four minutes or less.”
The station is already up and running.
“Anytime someone dials 911, they get a fire truck.”
And the department also announced they have achieved a national accreditation they’ve been working for for five years. They say this puts them in the top 1 percent of all fire districts and departments in the nation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.