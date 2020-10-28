How to make Mezzalune with Fall Vegetable Hash, Brown butter and Balsamic Vinegar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Jason Winn from the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at the Mansion on Forsyth Park shares a delicious dish full of fall flavors!
Mezzalune with Fall Vegetable Hash, Brown butter and Balsamic Vinegar
Pasta dough
AP flour 2 cups
Eggs 3 ea (+1 for egg wash)
EVOO. 2 Tbs
Cornmeal for dusting
Mezzaluna Filling
Minced garlic 1 tsp
Chopped sage 2 tsp
Swiss chard, thinly sliced 1 cup
Ricotta 1 cup
Grated Parmesan 2 Tbs
Egg yolk. 1 ea
Salt & pepper to tastpine nuts toasted pine nuts 4 Tbs (optional)
Fall Vegetable hash
Parsnip, diced 1 cup
Butternut squash, diced 1 cup
Turnip, diced 1 cup
Oyster mushrooms pulled apart 1/2 cup
Rosemary chopped 1/2 tsp
Sage chopped 1/2 tsp
Garlic minced 1/2 tsp
EVOO 2 Tbs
Salt and pepper to taste
(Feel free to substitute your favorite fall vegetables)
Butter 4 tbs
Lemon halved 1 ea
Aged balsamic vinegar
Sage leaves for garnish
Parmesan leaves
Method
1. Make pasta dough by putting egg and EVOO into a “well” in center of flour. Use a fork to incorporate egg into flour. When about half of the flour is incorporated, knead 4-5 minutes until smooth. Wrap, and refrigerate 30 minutes to “rest” dough prior to rolling.
2. preheat oven to 400F. Toss fall vegetables with herbs, garlic and oil. Spread out mixture on baking sheet with parchment paper. Season with salt and pepper. Bake 7-10 minutes until golden brown.
3. Mix ricotta filling with a spoon. Make egg wash (separately) by whisking egg and a few Tbs of water.
4. Divide pasta dough into 4 pieces. Use hands and/or a roller to make into thin rectangles. Process pasta in pasta machine gradually smaller (penultimate smallest setting)
5. Sprinkle a little cornmeal on baking pan to prevent sticking. Cut dough with round cookie/biscuit cutter. Place filling in center. Brush edges with egg wash. Close edges with hands. Place mezzalune on baking sheet or platter until ready to cook.
6. Boil mezzalune 4-5 minutes. Transfer to holding plate.
7. In a large skillet heat butter and sauté mezzalune to brown and crisp. Turn over and repeat. Remove pasta and allow butter to brown, stirring frequently (but do not burn.) Squeeze lemon juice to stop butter from cooking.
Arrange vegetable hash on plates with ravioli on top. Drizzle with brown butter, then aged balsamic. Garnish with Parmesan and sage leaves.
