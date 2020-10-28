Long County Schools assesses progress after mixed in-person learning program

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been more than a month since Long County School System started its school year with 56 percent of its student population learning in-person.
WTOC was unable to get a look inside of the building due to Long County Schools' COVID-19 policy. But the superintendent says it’s policies like this that are helping to keep students and staff safe.
Last week’s report shows no cases among students, but 11 students have been quarantined for possible exposure. There have been three positive employee cases, and 11 employees quarantined.
Long County Schools Superintendent David Edwards says these are all cases that happened outside of school buildings
“We have been very fortunate, so far, that we haven’t had any cases transmitted at school that we’re aware of,” said Edwards.
Around 1,700 students are learning from home.
“The older the child, the more they’re able to do virtual learning more independently.”
Edwards expects that to change next semester, saying about 700 students, many of them younger, plan to head back into the classrooms, which will change the dynamics at the schools and on the buses.
“We will take November, December and some of January to get ready for those new numbers,” Edwards says.
