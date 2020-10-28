May River claims SCHSL girls’ golf title

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The May River Sharks are the SCHSL Class AAAA state girls' golf champions, pulling away for the title at The Shipyard Golf Club on Hilton Head Island Tuesday.
The Sharks shot a total score of 638, winning by 36 shots over A.C. Flora.
Sydney Bowes finished as the second low medalist, firing a 77-74 over the two rounds. Kylie Bowes tied for fourth individually, shooting a 154 after a final round 75.
Hilton Head Island finished third with a 688 total, 44 shots behind May River.
